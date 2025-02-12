Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Top-order batter Shubman Gill kept up his good form with a sparkling century to help India hammer England by 142 runs and sweep the ODI series 3-0 on Wednesday.

Gill's 112 off 102 balls steered India to 356 after being sent in to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

England started strongly in their reply but once left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh removed the openers, wickets then tumbled at regular intervals and the tourists were all out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

India's domination in the white-ball series, which started with a 4-1 win in the T20 matches, comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Gill reigned supreme with 259 runs in three matches as he capped off the series with his 7th ODI ton after scores of 87 and 60 in the first two matches.

Gill put on 116 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who hit 52, laying the foundation for the total.