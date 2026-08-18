India close on victory in first Test against Sri Lanka

Opener Nishan Madushka Fernando was the first to go in the chase, top-edging a hook off Mohammed Siraj straight to fine leg to be dismissed for six.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara endured a forgettable debut after coming in as a concussion substitute for veteran Dinesh Chandimal, who hurt himself while fielding when he hit his head on the ground and was ruled out of the rest of the match.

Sooriyabandara was trapped lbw by Suthar for a golden duck.

Prasidh Krishna then had Kamindu Mendis caught at the first slip for two.

De Silva survived being caught at slip off a no ball by Ravindra Jadeja when he was on seven.

But Lahiru Udara fell to Suthar after close-in fielder Dhruv Jurel took a low catch, which the TV umpire gave out after several replays.

The Sri Lankan camp were disappointed with the decision, as the ball looked to have hit the turf before settling into Jurel's hands.

De Silva and first-innings centurion Dinusha then took Sri Lanka to safety without further drama but the hosts have more than 90 overs ahead of them to draw or win the match.

Weather though could come to Sri Lanka's rescue, with rain again predicted on the fifth day of a weather-hit match.