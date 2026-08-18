Australia axe struggling Weatherald for second Bangladesh Test
Australia dropped struggling opener Jake Weatherald on Tuesday and replaced him in the squad with Matthew Renshaw for the second Test against Bangladesh following a shock home loss.
Weatherald paid the price for failing with the bat once more in top-ranked Australia's stunning nine-wicket loss at the hands of Bangladesh in Darwin on Sunday.
Weatherald made scores of 23 and nought as unfancied Bangladesh won a Test match in Australia for the first time, at the third attempt.
The 31-year-old Weatherald made his Test debut in the Ashes against England in Perth last November.
But he has struggled, averaging 20.36 in six Test matches and scoring one half-century.
Australia have turned once more to the 30-year-old Renshaw as they attempt to tie the two-match series in Mackay on Saturday.
Renshaw made his Test debut a decade ago and his last appearance was in 2023.
He averages under 30 but has performed well in the domestic Sheffield Shield and looks likely to open alongside Travis Head.
Marnus Labuschagne, who has also struggled for form batting at number three, retains his place in the squad.
Labuschagne has not scored a Test century in three years.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.