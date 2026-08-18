Australia axe struggling Weatherald for second Bangladesh Test

Australia dropped struggling opener Jake Weatherald on Tuesday and replaced him in the squad with Matthew Renshaw for the second Test against Bangladesh following a shock home loss.

Weatherald paid the price for failing with the bat once more in top-ranked Australia's stunning nine-wicket loss at the hands of Bangladesh in Darwin on Sunday.

Weatherald made scores of 23 and nought as unfancied Bangladesh won a Test match in Australia for the first time, at the third attempt.