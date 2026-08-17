Australia face fine of Tk 3.8m following their defeat against Bangladesh
‘Horror Show’.
In the Darwin Test, Australia's 9-wicket loss to Bangladesh has been described with these two words by the Australian media website news.com.au of 'News Corp Australia'.
They also reported some bad news for Pat Cummins' team. The ICC is considering imposing a substantial financial penalty on Australian players due to a slow over rate.
On the fourth day of the Test in Darwin, Pat Cummins' team lost to Bangladesh. On the second day of this match, Australia bowled 4 overs less than the scheduled 90 overs.
Bangladesh ended the first day's play at 96 runs for 1 wicket in 24 overs and finished the second day at 351 runs for 6 wickets in 110 overs, meaning 86 overs were bowled on the second day.
The media outlet reported that each Australian Test team player might have to pay a fine of 4,000 Australian dollars.
According to ICC rules, 15 overs need to be bowled per hour in a Test match, which totals at least 90 overs in a day. If the minimum 90-over quota is not met, the cricket governing body has the power to deduct five per cent of the match fee for each over bowled less than the quota.
Each player in the Australian Test team earns 20,000 Australian dollars (approximately Tk 1.739 million) as a match fee. Five per cent of that is 1,000 dollars (approximately Tk 87,000).
Since the Australian team bowled four overs less, the fine could amount to 4,000 dollars (approximately Tk 347,000). Overall, the total fine could reach 44,000 Australian dollars (approximately Tk 3.827 million).
However, whether the Australian players will face the fine may depend on factors such as venue temperature and wicket loss, considered by the Darwin Test's match referee. The hot and humid conditions in Darwin might be the only hope to save them from this penalty—according to players’ hopes as reported by News.com.au.
The media outlet also stated that in addition to the fines, Australia might also lose 4 points from the World Test Championship points table.
Australia is currently at the top of the points table with 84 points and a 77. 78 per cent winning percentage. Bangladesh was also behind the required over rate in Australia's first innings, but they managed to escape punishment by bowling Australia out in just 53 overs.
According to ICC rules, if a team does not bat at least 80 overs or is bowled out in less than 160 overs combined across both innings, the penalty does not apply. During the Ashes series last summer, Australia was saved multiple times by this rule, but not this time.
As Bangladesh batted 138 overs in their first innings, the Australian team is now at risk of receiving a penalty. In 2020, due to a slow over rate in the Boxing Day Test, 4 points were deducted, resulting in Australia failing to reach the Test Championship final in 2021.