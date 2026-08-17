Australia face fine of Tk 3.8m following their defeat against Bangladesh

‘Horror Show’.

In the Darwin Test, Australia's 9-wicket loss to Bangladesh has been described with these two words by the Australian media website news.com.au of 'News Corp Australia'.

They also reported some bad news for Pat Cummins' team. The ICC is considering imposing a substantial financial penalty on Australian players due to a slow over rate.

On the fourth day of the Test in Darwin, Pat Cummins' team lost to Bangladesh. On the second day of this match, Australia bowled 4 overs less than the scheduled 90 overs.

Bangladesh ended the first day's play at 96 runs for 1 wicket in 24 overs and finished the second day at 351 runs for 6 wickets in 110 overs, meaning 86 overs were bowled on the second day.

The media outlet reported that each Australian Test team player might have to pay a fine of 4,000 Australian dollars.