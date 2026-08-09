World Test Championship: The standings and Bangladesh’s chances
There are still 15 series remaining in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The real battle in this 27-series cycle is yet to come. The final will be held at The Oval from 9 to 13 June 2027. Which teams are currently best placed in the race?
The calculations from the past two cycles show that teams need more than 65 per cent of the available points to reach the final. Three of the last four finalists secured more than 65 per cent of the points.
The exception was India, who reached the final in 2023 with 58.8 per cent of the points. South Africa and Australia, who reached the 2025 final, secured more than 67 per cent.
It is worth noting that each win earns 12 points, while both teams receive four points for a draw and six points each for a tie. However, the total number of points a team earns is not the key factor.
This is because teams such as Australia, India and England tend to play five-match series. As a result, these teams accumulate more points.
However, the percentage is calculated by dividing the total points by the points available from the matches played. The top two teams in the standings based on this percentage will contest the final.
Australia
8 Tests: 7 wins, 1 loss; Points percentage: 87.50pc
Australia are in the strongest position in the current cycle. They have won seven of their eight Tests and lost one. So far, Australia have missed only 12 of a possible 96 points.
They have 14 Tests remaining. After their home series against Bangladesh, Pat Cummins and his team will travel to South Africa.
They will then play a home series against New Zealand, before travelling to India for a five-Test series.
To maintain 60 per cent of the points, Australia need six wins and one draw. If they finish with eight wins and six defeats, they will end the cycle with 68.18 per cent.
The tour of India, however, is unlikely to be easy for Australia. They have won only two of their last 12 Tests there.
South Africa
4 Tests: 3 wins, 1 loss; Points percentage: 75pc
South Africa are also in a strong position. They have won three and lost one of their four Tests. They have another 10 Tests remaining, eight of which will be at home. Their opponents are Australia, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka.
They need another 65 points to reach 60 per cent. Five wins and two draws would be enough. Six wins and four defeats would give them 64.28 per cent, while seven wins and three defeats would take them to 71.43 per cent.
New Zealand
6 Tests: 4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw; Points percentage: 72.22pc
New Zealand have also put themselves in a favourable position, with four wins, one defeat and one draw from six Tests. They have 10 Tests remaining. They will play India and Sri Lanka at home.
Their away opponents will be Australia and Pakistan. They need another 64 points to reach 60 per cent. Five wins and one draw would be enough.
Six wins and three defeats would give New Zealand 64.58 per cent, while seven wins and three defeats would take them to 70.83 per cent.
However, the four-Test series in Australia could prove to be their biggest test.
Bangladesh
4 Tests: 2 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw; Points percentage: 58.33pc
Bangladesh have eight Tests remaining, four of them at home. Their opponents will be the West Indies and England. The other four Tests will be away, against Australia and South Africa.
Bangladesh still have a chance to reach 60 per cent. Even if they win all four of their home Tests, they will need at least one away victory. Alternatively, three draws against Australia and South Africa would also take Bangladesh to 60 per cent.
However, 60 per cent may not be enough to reach the final. The results from the past two cycles at least suggest that.
India
9 Tests: 4 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw; Points percentage: 48.15pc
India are currently behind Bangladesh. They have played nine Tests so far, winning four, losing four and drawing one. They have nine Tests remaining. They will play away series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, while they will host Australia for a five-Test series.
India need another 78 points to reach 60 per cent. Six wins and two draws would give them 80 points, while seven wins would give them 84.
However, India have struggled at home in recent times. They lost 3–0 to New Zealand and 2–0 to South Africa in their most recent home series. Despite this, India have a strong home record against Australia. Since 2008, they have won 12 of the 14 Tests across the last five series against Australia.
If India win seven and lose two of their remaining nine Tests, their points percentage will reach 62.96 per cent. Eight wins and one defeat would take them to 68.52 per cent.
Sri Lanka
4 Tests: 1 win, 1 loss, 2 draws; Points percentage: 41.67pc
Sri Lanka have won one, lost one and drawn two of their four Tests. Their points percentage stands at 41.67 per cent. They have eight Tests remaining, against India, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.
They need another 67 points to reach 60 per cent. Five wins and two draws, or six wins, would be enough. Six wins and two defeats would give them 63.89 per cent, while seven wins and one defeat would take them to 72.22 per cent.
England
13 Tests: 4 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw; Points percentage: 24.36pc
England are in a difficult position. They have won four, lost eight and drawn one of their 13 Tests. They have also lost 14 points because of slow over rates.
They have eight Tests remaining. Even if England win all eight, their maximum points percentage would be 53.17 per cent. Their chances of reaching the final are therefore very slim.
Pakistan
6 Tests: 2 wins, 4 losses; Points percentage: 22.22pc
Pakistan have won two and lost four of their six Tests. They have also received an eight-point penalty. Seven Tests remain for them.
Even if they win all seven, their maximum points percentage would be 64.1 per cent. Six wins and one draw would give them 58.97 per cent, while six wins and one defeat would leave them on 56.41 per cent.
West Indies
12 Tests: 2 wins, 8 losses, 2 draws; Points percentage: 20.83pc
The West Indies are in the weakest position. They have won only two of their 12 Tests, while losing eight and drawing two.
They have just two Tests remaining, both against Bangladesh. Even if they win both matches, their maximum points percentage would be 32.14 per cent.
The West Indies have therefore effectively fallen out of the race for the final.