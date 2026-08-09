World Test Championship: The standings and Bangladesh’s chances

There are still 15 series remaining in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The real battle in this 27-series cycle is yet to come. The final will be held at The Oval from 9 to 13 June 2027. Which teams are currently best placed in the race?

The calculations from the past two cycles show that teams need more than 65 per cent of the available points to reach the final. Three of the last four finalists secured more than 65 per cent of the points.

The exception was India, who reached the final in 2023 with 58.8 per cent of the points. South Africa and Australia, who reached the 2025 final, secured more than 67 per cent.

It is worth noting that each win earns 12 points, while both teams receive four points for a draw and six points each for a tie. However, the total number of points a team earns is not the key factor.