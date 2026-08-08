Warm-up match
Bangladesh all out for 54 in Australia, lost by innings
Bangladesh’s first-innings batting performance was not particularly impressive either. Mehedi Hasan Miraz scored a century, but none of the other batters managed even a half-century. Calling the second-innings batting simply poor would be an understatement. Bangladesh suffered a complete collapse, being bowled out for just 54 runs.
Bangladesh suffered an innings-and-38-run defeat against the Cricket Australia XI in the three-day warm-up match at Marrara Oval in Darwin. In response to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 263, the Cricket Australia XI scored 355 to take a 92-run lead. Bangladesh could not even match that total in their second innings.
Bangladesh finished the second day yesterday, Friday, on 19 for 2 in their second innings. On the third and final day today, Saturday, Najmul Hossain’s side lost their remaining eight wickets in just 17 overs. Left-arm pacer Campbell Thompson tore through Bangladesh’s batting, taking eight of the 10 wickets. Off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli claimed the other two.
Among Bangladesh’s batters, only one managed to reach double figures. Opener Tanzid Hasan, who remained unbeaten at the end of Friday’s play, scored 22 off 41 balls.
Among the batters dismissed, Mehedi Hasan Miraz top-scored with six runs off 19 balls. Najmul Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain were dismissed for ducks. Apart from Tanzid, the scores of all the other batters almost look like mobile phone numbers!
The 22-year-old pacer Thompson, who dismantled Bangladesh’s batting, has yet to make his international debut. He has played only two first-class matches, taking three wickets, while he has one wicket from two List A matches. Yet Bangladesh’s batters were completely undone by a bowler with such limited experience.
The first Test of the series will begin in Darwin on 13 August, followed by the second Test in Mackay on 22 August. With Bangladesh set to face Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and the rest of Australia’s formidable attack, such a batting performance in the warm-up match is a serious warning sign ahead of the series.