Bangladesh all out for 54 in Australia, lost by innings

Bangladesh’s first-innings batting performance was not particularly impressive either. Mehedi Hasan Miraz scored a century, but none of the other batters managed even a half-century. Calling the second-innings batting simply poor would be an understatement. Bangladesh suffered a complete collapse, being bowled out for just 54 runs.

Bangladesh suffered an innings-and-38-run defeat against the Cricket Australia XI in the three-day warm-up match at Marrara Oval in Darwin. In response to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 263, the Cricket Australia XI scored 355 to take a 92-run lead. Bangladesh could not even match that total in their second innings.