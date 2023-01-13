India’s Unmukt Chand living the American dream

Both of their lives are strangely alike in so many ways!

Virat Kohli is a Delhi kid and so is Unmukt Chand. Both have led India to an Under-19 World Cup title. Even their batting styles are similar. In the 2021 U-19 World Cup, Australian cricket legend Tony Greg had predicted that Chand will be the next Kohli.

But Chand couldn’t rise to Kohli’s heights. After seeing his dream of representing India gradually fade away, Chand has severed ties with Indian cricket and made his way to the US.

Chand’s new dream is to play international cricket for the US. Free from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) clutches, Chand became the first Indian to get an opportunity to play at the Big Bash League. He is also the first Indian cricketer in BPL.