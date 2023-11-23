I was also the part of excitement

Before leaving for the World Cup, I had said that getting a chance to conduct World Cup matches was expected for me. When you have expectations, you do have a preparation. In that sense I was prepared mentally. I did not want to envisage that as big. It is obviously a matter of pride that I conducted World Cup matches as the first Bangladeshi umpire. But for me the biggest achievement as an umpire is to conduct Test matches that I had already done. Now, I have added a new chapter in my career. I am satisfied with my performance. I think I have achieved the honour.