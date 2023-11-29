Williamson ton, Taijul four-fer, match poised after day 2

Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the safest and technically aptitude batters in cricket and when he saw a Taijul Islam delivery go through the gate between his bat and pad to hit the timbers, he looked bamboozled and shook his head with disbelief.
Williamson, the New Zealand batter is wise enough to understand that dismissal not only ended his innings but created a window for Bangladesh to take the upper hand in the game.
The second day in the first Test between the two sides saw great battle between bat and bowl and that moment would symbolize the day when Bangladesh clawed back despite being lacklustre in catching several times at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
On a tricky pitch Williamson, who got a couple of reprieves in his innings, scored a brilliant century but could not remain not out till the end as he was out for 104 as New Zealand became 261-7.
Taijul got another wicket before the end of the day when Ish Sodhi got a nick, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan missed the catch but the ball ricocheted off the gloves of the latter to a diving catch of Shahadat Hossain at the silly mid-on.
New Zealand finished the day on 266-8, still trailing by 44 runs as Taijul had a figure of 4-89.
Bangladesh dominated the last session with four wickets and the first was wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan bowled down the leg side but Blundell found an edge through to Nurul who had a mixed day at field.
At 175-5 Bangladesh were sniffing to get a few more wickets but Glenn Philips and Williamson kept on adding runs. At a stage Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hassan introduced part-time spinner Mominul Haque and the latter got a Test wicket after nine years with the aid of the captain himself. Phillips, who was on 42, got an edge and Najmul held a sharp diving catch at first slip to break the 78-run stand. Bangladesh got another two wickets within 11 runs to take slight advantage in the game.
In the second session Bangladesh bowlers got two wickets but New Zealand batters fought on.
Pacer Shoriful and Taijul got one wicket each in the session where spinners got a lot of help but Williamson showed his class and composure notwithstanding dripped by Taijul off a Nayeem delivery.
Keeper Nurul was involved in both the dismissals as Shoriul found an edge in the first ball of his return spell to remove Henry Nicholls for 19 when the score was 98.
Hosts got another success very late in the session when Daryll Mitchell, who scored 41, danced down the track against left-arm spinner Taijul just to see him missing the ball and Nurul completing the stumping.
But Mitchell would be out for just four had Nurul not made a huge error. Shoriful, after picking up a wicket, was on fire and induced an edge in the very next over from the new batter but the umpire thought otherwise. Despite the bowler and the slip fielder were excited, keeper Nurul asked the captain not to go for a review and the reply proved he was wrong.
Bangladesh picked up only pacer Shoriful in the eleven and he started the attack with Miraz but New Zealand batters looked solid against the new ball in the first session.
Devon Conway and Tom Latham could not pick up runs at a brisk pace but they did not seem in much danger before Taijul got the latter in the fifth ball of the 13th over when the score was 36.
Taijul, who was bowling his first over, bowled outside the leg and as the left-handed batter tried to sweep it was lobbed to the backward square leg where Naeem Hasan held the catch to dismiss Latham for 21.
Three overs later, Miraz drifted a delivery and tall Conway, who made 12 off 40, was a bit late in his stride as he edged one to pad and lobbed in the silly mid-off where Shahadat Hossain the debutant held a sharp diving catch. New Zealand were reduced to 44-2 in 15.3 overs.
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls saw off till the drinks when they were not out on 26 and 11 respectively.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand needed just a single delivery to take the last Bangladesh wicket. Tim Southee dismissed overnight batter Shorfiul Islam leg before with the aid of DRS.
On the first day, after winning the toss many of the Bangladesh batters got started but only Mahmudul Hasan, who made 86, got past 50.
Glenn Philips got four wickets while Aijaz Patel and Kyle Jamieson got two wickets each.