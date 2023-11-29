Williamson ton, Taijul four-fer, match poised after day 2

In the second session Bangladesh bowlers got two wickets but New Zealand batters fought on.

Pacer Shoriful and Taijul got one wicket each in the session where spinners got a lot of help but Williamson showed his class and composure notwithstanding dripped by Taijul off a Nayeem delivery.

Keeper Nurul was involved in both the dismissals as Shoriul found an edge in the first ball of his return spell to remove Henry Nicholls for 19 when the score was 98.

Hosts got another success very late in the session when Daryll Mitchell, who scored 41, danced down the track against left-arm spinner Taijul just to see him missing the ball and Nurul completing the stumping.

But Mitchell would be out for just four had Nurul not made a huge error. Shoriful, after picking up a wicket, was on fire and induced an edge in the very next over from the new batter but the umpire thought otherwise. Despite the bowler and the slip fielder were excited, keeper Nurul asked the captain not to go for a review and the reply proved he was wrong.

Bangladesh picked up only pacer Shoriful in the eleven and he started the attack with Miraz but New Zealand batters looked solid against the new ball in the first session.