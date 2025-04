Zimbabwe won the first of two Tests against the hosts Bangladesh by three wickets Wednesday, with pacer Blessing Muzarabani taking nine wickets in the game to secure a decisive win on the fourth day.

The visitors scored 174-7 for a winning start to their long Test season after Muzarabani's inspired 6-74 helped restrict the hosts to 255 and opener Brian Bennett hit his second fifty of the game to help reach the target in Sylhet.