Cricket

BPL 2023

Rizwan arrives in Chattogram in helicopter, named in Comilla XI against Barishal

Sports Correspondent
Chattogram
Mohammad Rizwan is seen with Comilla Victorians coach SalahuddinShamsul Hoque

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was flown into Chattogram mere hours after arriving in Dhaka and has been named in the playing XI for Comilla Victorians against Fortune Barishal on Saturday in a desperate bid to put the defending champions’ campaign at the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) back on track after two defeats.

Rizwan, who took part in Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand which ended on Friday, arrived in Dhaka at 10:20am.

He was then boarded a helicopter, which landed in Women's Sports Complex ground beside the Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:45pm.

Other than Rizwan, Comilla have also picked a West Indies opener Chadwick Walton and Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, dropping Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi to make the space.

Comilla won the toss and will bowl first against Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Barishal, who have won two and lost one game so far, picked pacer Qazi Onik in place of pacer Khaled Ahmed.

Fortune Barishal: Anamul Haque(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, Kamrul Islam, Qazi Onik, Sunzamul Islam

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes(c), Jaker Ali, Chadwick Walton, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment