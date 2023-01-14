Rizwan arrives in Chattogram in helicopter, named in Comilla XI against Barishal

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was flown into Chattogram mere hours after arriving in Dhaka and has been named in the playing XI for Comilla Victorians against Fortune Barishal on Saturday in a desperate bid to put the defending champions’ campaign at the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) back on track after two defeats.

Rizwan, who took part in Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand which ended on Friday, arrived in Dhaka at 10:20am.

He was then boarded a helicopter, which landed in Women's Sports Complex ground beside the Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:45pm.