Rizwan arrives in Chattogram in helicopter, named in Comilla XI against Barishal

Other than Rizwan, Comilla have also picked a West Indies opener Chadwick Walton and Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, dropping Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi to make the space.
Comilla won the toss and will bowl first against Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Barishal, who have won two and lost one game so far, picked pacer Qazi Onik in place of pacer Khaled Ahmed.
Fortune Barishal: Anamul Haque(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, Kamrul Islam, Qazi Onik, Sunzamul Islam
Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das(w), Imrul Kayes(c), Jaker Ali, Chadwick Walton, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman