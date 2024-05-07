Bangladesh seal series with 9-run win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh survived a late onslaught from Faraz Akram to beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third Twenty20 international and seal the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Playing his first match in the series, Faraz hit an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, a record for any Zimbabwean batting at number 10, but the visitors still finished short at 156-9.