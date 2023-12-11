Nahida Akter first-ever Bangladeshi woman to win ICC Player of Month award

Bangladesh’s slow left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been announced as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November. She became the first-ever Bangladesh women’s player to win the award, ICC said in media release on Monday.

Akter beat compatriot Fargana Hoque and Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal to win the award and was thrilled to accept the monthly honour.

“This is a moment to cherish," Akter said.