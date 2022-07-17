Tamim retires from T20I

Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals right after leading Bangladesh in an ODI series victory over West Indies on Saturday, UNB reports.

The left-handed batter announced his retirement through a short message on his official social media page. He wrote: “From today, consider me retired from T20 Internationals. Thank you, everyone.”

Tamim had taken a six-month break from the format in January this year. Since then, there was speculation over his future in this format. While taking the break, Tamim said he is not retiring from T20Is.