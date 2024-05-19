Hyderabad down Punjab to keep top-two hopes alive

Indian batsman Abhishek Sharma smashed 66 as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their hopes alive for a top-two finish in the IPL league stage with a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Chasing 215 for victory, Hyderabad, who are already among the top four teams to have made the play-offs, reached the target with five balls to spare at their home.

The former champions, led by Pat Cummins, have moved to 17 points from 14 matches and will need Rajasthan Royals to lose the second match of the day against toppers Kolkata Knight Riders or a no result in the game to stay in top two.

"We've had a lot of fun and played some really great cricket," said Cummins. "It's satisfying and exciting (to be in the play-offs)."