Shakib made a mistake: Jalal Yunus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) thinks that Shakib Al Hasan made a mistake by aligning himself with Betwinner News and the board is trying to resolve the issue, said its cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, reports news agency BSS.

Yunus, who has been in talks with Shakib since the issue came to the light, thinks it was a mistake from Shakib’s end and hopes the problem will get resolved soon.