Liton, Hridoy trump Neesham to take Comilla to BPL final

Captain Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties as Comilla Victorians overcame a James Neesham scare to beat Rangpur Riders by six wickets in the first Qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.

Having won the game, Comilla made the BPL final straightway and kept them on course of a hat-trick title.

Rangpur now will take on Fortune Barishal, which won the Eliminator game earlier Monday, beating Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets-- in the Qualifier-2 on Wednesday for a spot in the final.