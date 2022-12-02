Bangladesh-India ODI series ticket price revealed

Grand Stand tickets were priced at Tk 1500 while a VIP Stand ticket will set back a spectator Tk1000. The North and South Stand ticket price was set at Tk 300 and the Eastern Stand ticket price will be Tk 200.
Tickets will go on sale from 3 December and the fans can buy the tickets from Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. Counter will open from 9:00am to 6:00pm on match day and previous day of the match.
The first ODI will be on 4 December while the second match will take place on 7 December. The two teams will then travel to Chattogram to play the third and final ODI and the first Test.
The SBNS will host the second and final Test.