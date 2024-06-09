T20 World Cup
Uganda makes record for WC lowest in defeat by West Indies
The West Indies thrashed Uganda by 134 runs at the T20 World Cup on Saturday as the Africans were skittled out for a record-equalling 39 runs.
West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein finished with figures of five wickets for 11 runs off four overs as the hosts romped to victory.
Uganda's 39 all out matched the record for the lowest total by a team in T20 World Cup history, previously held by the Netherlands in 2014.
Newcomers Uganda made the West Indies work harder than expected as the tournament co-hosts posted a challenging 173 for five batting first.
Opener Johnson Charles led the effort with a topscore of 44 off 42 balls (four fours, two sixes), yet none in the celebrated power-hitting middle-order were able to cut loose as the Africans displayed more than a little quality and promise with their bowlers.
Captain Brian Masaba earned the two important wickets of Nicholas Pooran and opposite number Rovman Powell with his wrist-spinners, while seamers Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi impressed with their pace and accuracy.
It was left to Andre Russell with a 17-ball unbeaten 30 (six fours) to give the innings a late surge.
West Indies were poised for a full-fledged assault near the halfway point of the innings with Charles and Pooran at the crease.
However the combination of a two-paced pitch and Ugandan discipline with the ball thwarted their efforts, even if the final total still appears well beyond the reach of a team still celebrating an historic tournament debut victory over Papua New Guinea at the same venue earlier in the week.