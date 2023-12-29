Bangladesh out to seal series against New Zealand

Bangladesh will be looking to seal a record fourth straight T20I series when they take on New Zealand for the second match at Bay Oval in Maunt Maunganui tomorrow (Friday). The match starts at 12:10pm (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their five-wicket win in the first match. The victory helped them snap their nine-match losing streak in T20I format on New Zealand soil.

Earlier, Bangladesh swept T20I World Champions England in three-match series, beat Ireland by 2-1 and crushed Afghanistan by 2-0 for their three series victory in a row in T20I format.

If they can win the series against New Zealand, they will end the year without losing any series in this format for the first time in their history.