‘Bangladesh should be able to beat others consistently’

You wouldn’t have thought that Afghanistan would have been there at this stage of the tournament. There weren’t too many who would have picked that. But, they have shown that they have got capabilities. They have beaten New Zealand and they have beaten Australia. They are a side that doesn’t often play together. I think it’s being quite unique that the real strength and the real development of those individuals have been kind of on franchise leagues around the world. That’s where they have all learned their trades and it’s actually wonderful to see that all those skills and all the potential players have come back together and perform. We see a lot of them in our SA20. Noor Ahmad’s there, we have seen Gurbaz, Naveen we’ve seen and obviously Rashid Khan plays in South Africa. We have seen them play in IPL. So, I think it’s great for them that they have managed to get it together and structured enough to be in the semifinals now. It’s obviously a new experience for them so we’ll have to see how they get on.