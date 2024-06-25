Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain apologises to supporters

The story of Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup was more or less the same from the first match against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas to the last match against Afghanistan at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent today, Tuesday.

Although the bowlers did quite well in almost every match, the batters failed to capitalise on that.

The utterly shambolic performances from the batters, with almost a certain collapse in the top order in every game, raised questions as to whether the Bangladesh team have the standards to represent cricket at the grandest level.