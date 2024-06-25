Bangladesh restrict Afghanistan to 115/5 in crucial Super Eight match

Bangladesh's bowlers put a dent in Afghanistan's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Monday, restricting the Afghans to 115 for five batting first in their crucial Super Eight clash in St Vincent.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed three for 26 to lead the Bangladeshi effort on a surface where, having opted to take first strike, no-one in the Afghan top order managed to collar the varied attack.

Afghanistan can reach the last four of the tournament with a victory in Monday's game which would also eliminate Australia.