Time for Tamim, Mahmudullah to step up

Tamim’s own record hasn’t been great lately. He averages less than 27 in ODIs in 2023 so far with only one half-century to his name which came against Ireland.

But Tamim was battling a nagging back injury during those matches and the pressure of captaincy was also weighing heavy on him.

Now, Tamim’s back pain has reportedly subsided and he is free from the pressure of captaincy. The hope for Bangladesh would be to see Tamim have a stellar World Cup, and bring stability at the top-order which the team is currently missing.

Another added incentive for Tamim should be his record in World Cups, which is surprisingly poor.

Tamim has featured in four World Cups for Bangladesh but he is yet to show his best at cricket’s grandest stage.

In 29 matches in World Cups, Tamim has made 982 runs at an average of 24.75. He has four half-centuries in four World Cups and no centuries.

A batter of Tamim’s calibre should have a better record in the World Cup and the forthcoming one in India will most likely be his final chance to rectify that record.