Bangladesh’s last ditch attempt to find a finisher for World Cup

Bangladesh’s 2023 Asia Cup campaign was a bust on multiple accounts.

The first disappointment and the most apparent one was their failure to reach the final of the competition.

India and Sri Lanka are fighting for the title on Sunday while the Bangladesh team have already returned home empty-handed with their only solace being a victory over India in a dead rubber.

The team’s disappointment of not making it to the final has been compounded by their failure to solve a number of problems they had hoped to sort out ahead of the World Cup.

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Anamul Haque failed to put their hand up as the backup opener for the World Cup.

Litton Das didn’t bounce back from his poor form in ODIs. Bangladesh continued losing wickets in clusters and getting bundled out for embarrassing totals.