Is Litton turning into another Ashraful?

Watching Litton Das bat is delightful but enraging, amazing but frustrating, blissful but awful.

Every time Litton goes out to bat, Bangladesh cricket fans hold out hope, ‘Maybe this will be Litton’s day’.

In almost every match, Litton plays shots that border on perfection, shots that have a perfect blend of grace and aggression. His head stands still as his body puts him in the perfect position to execute a textbook cover drive, or maybe a cracking square cut, perhaps an elegant leg glance or best of all a heavenly straight drive.

He looks like he is in terrific knick, bound to score many runs, a 50, a 100 or even more.

But then, more often than not, the right-hander finds a way to lose his wicket.