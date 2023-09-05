Fit again Litton joins the Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh received a boost to their Asia Cup campaign when batsman Litton Das was declared fit to play Monday and was immediately drafted into the squad, the chief selector said.

“Litton is fit now, he will travel to Pakistan tonight to join the squad,” Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Litton missed Bangladesh’s two group matches due to a fever and was replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by five wickets on Thursday but bounced back strongly on Sunday to beat Afghanistan by 89 runs.