Towhid gone for a duck, Bangladesh lose way after strong start

Miraz opens for the second time in his ODI career
Shanto continues from where he left off
Shanto was Bangladesh's standout batter in the first match against Sri Lanka, where he made highest 89 runs.
Shanto is looking in good touch against Afghanistan as well, hitting Gulbadeen for back-to-back fours in the 13th over.
Shanto first played a lofted on-drive over mid-on's head for a four and then followed it up with a precise cover drive.
After 13 overs, Bangladesh are 77-2, Miraz is batting on 24, Shanto on 12.
Hridoy goes for a duck
The promotion in the batting line-up didn't work out for Towhid as he got out for a second-ball duck to pacer Gulbadeen Naib.
Towhid tried to drive an innocous looking ball from Gulbadin, but got a thick outside edge and Shahidi took a sharp diving catch to complete the dismissal.
Afghanistan strike in consecutive over after going wicketless for the first nine overs.
Naim bowled in last ball of 1st powerplay
Bangladesh's picture perfect start got ruined in the very last ball of the powerplay, when Mujeeb Ur Rahman went past the edge of Naim's bat and struck the off-stump to give Afghanistan their first breakthrough of the match.
Naim departed for 28 off 32 balls, his personal best in ODIs. Bangladesh ended the first powerplay on 60-1, their best returns in the first 10 overs of an ODI against Afghanistan.
Towhid Hridoy gets promoted in the batting line up as he joins Miraz in the middle in place of Najmul Hossain Shanto.
50 comes up for Bangladesh
The experimental opening partnership of Naim and Miraz have come good as the duo has brought up 50 runs in the board in eight overs.
Naim is batting on 24 off 25 balls while Miraz is unbeaten on 16 off 23 balls with both batters looking set to score many more runs.
Miraz punishes Farooqi
Miraz joined the party in the seventh over, hitting Farooqi for two fours, one through the covers and the second through point.
Miraz moved onto 15 off 20 balls with the two fours as Bangladesh reached 47-0.
Injury scare for Rashid Khan
Afghanistan supporters had their hearts in their mouths for a minute or so. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan had to receive some treatment after he hurt his leg after sliding in to collect the ball while fielding in the sixth over.
But thankfully for Afghanistan, Rashid was back on his feet in no time.
After six overs, Bangladesh are at 37-0.
Farroqi bowls a maiden
After leaking 22 runs in his first two overs, the pacer bounced back with a maiden against Miraz in the fifth over of the innings.
2
This is the second time Miraz is opening in an ODI for Bangladesh. He earlier did it in 2018 alongside Litton Das in the Asia Cup final against India.
Miraz gets off the mark
Miraz got off the mark with a single against Mujeeb in the first boundaryless over of the innings so far.
The fourth over yielded three runs for Bangladesh, taking the score to 33-0.
Naim on a roll
Naim hit two cracking boundaries through the off-side against Farooqi, reaching his best ODI score in the process.
After three overs, Bangladesh are at 30-0 with Naim batting on 20 off 15 balls, while Miraz is still to get off the mark.
Miraz survives Mujeeb's 1st over
Bangladesh sent Miraz to open against Afghanistan mainly to thwart Afghanistan's off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Mujib came into the attack in the second over and Miraz did well in his first test, as he presented the dead bat thrice in the over, preserving his wicket.
Bangladesh got eight runs in the over thanks to a wide 4, taking the score to 22-0.
Naim hits 2 boundaries in 1st over
Bangladesh made a positive start to the innings as 14 runs came off the first over.
Mohammad Naim hit two boundaries, the first one with a cut shot that pierced the gap and the second one coming from an outside edge that dropped short of the slips region and went between the 1st and 2nd slip fielder.
Bangladesh was also aided by a wide four from Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh innings begins
Miraz-Naim come out to open
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been promoted to the opening position and will start the proceedings for Bangladesh alongside Mohammad Naim.
Shamim debuts in ODIs
Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Toss
Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first. After the capitulation against the Sri Lankan bowlers in Pallekele, Bangladesh have made three changes, bringing in Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain to reinforce the batting.
They have replaced last match's debutant Tanzid Hasan and Mahedi Hasan.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud also comes in to replace Mustafizur Rahman.
Tigers vie against Afghanistan in do-or-die encounter
After starting the Asia Cup campaign with a defeat, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in a must-win match in Lahore on Sunday, where a defeat will result in elimination from the competition for the second straight edition for the Tigers.