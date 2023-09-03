Towhid gone for a duck, Bangladesh lose way after strong start

Shanto was Bangladesh's standout batter in the first match against Sri Lanka, where he made highest 89 runs.

Shanto is looking in good touch against Afghanistan as well, hitting Gulbadeen for back-to-back fours in the 13th over.

Shanto first played a lofted on-drive over mid-on's head for a four and then followed it up with a precise cover drive.

After 13 overs, Bangladesh are 77-2, Miraz is batting on 24, Shanto on 12.