Bangladesh bat first in must-win match, Shamim makes ODI debut

Tanzid, who started his ODI career with a duck, will have to wait longer for a second chance as the management has decided to sit him out. In his place, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is likely to open with Mohammad Naim.

After the poor batting performance against Sri Lanka, the management has picked Shamim and Afif to strengthen the lower middle-order.

On the other hand, this is Afghanistan's first match in this year's Asia Cup. A win today for the Afghans will result in the elimination of Bangladesh and qualification of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to the Super 4 phase.