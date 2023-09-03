Bangladesh bat first in must-win match, Shamim makes ODI debut

Shakib Al Hasan won his second toss in a row in the Asia Cup and once again opted to bat first in Bangladesh's must-win match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.
After the five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the first match, the Tigers have made three changes to the XI, bringing in Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud in place of Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.
Tanzid, who started his ODI career with a duck, will have to wait longer for a second chance as the management has decided to sit him out. In his place, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is likely to open with Mohammad Naim.
After the poor batting performance against Sri Lanka, the management has picked Shamim and Afif to strengthen the lower middle-order.
On the other hand, this is Afghanistan's first match in this year's Asia Cup. A win today for the Afghans will result in the elimination of Bangladesh and qualification of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to the Super 4 phase.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman