Hasaranga suspended for Bangladesh Tests

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended from the two-Test series against Bangladesh for dissent, a day after announcing he was coming out of Test retirement, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The ICC handed down the punishment after Hasaranga was found guilty of "showing dissent at an umpire's decision", during Monday's third one-day international against Bangladesh.

In the 37th over of the game -- that Bangladesh won by four wickets to take the three-match series 2-1 -- Hasaranga snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpire in the match.

He received a 50 per cent match fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offence, the ICC said in a statement.