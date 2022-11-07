Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket has emphasised its “zero tolerance” stance for any such behaviour and promised to take the appropriate actions to undertake an investigation into the alleged infraction as soon as possible.

“Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense. Upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalise the said player if found guilty. Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasise that it adopts a “zero tolerance” policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident,” the statement further read.

Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney over alleged charges of rape on Sunday morning. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the arrest was made from the team hotel in Sydney’s central business district in connection with an alleged sexual abuse complaint of a 29-year-old woman.