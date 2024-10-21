Bangladesh 106 all out against South Africa in first Test

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed his 300th Test wicket Monday as Bangladesh collapsed to 106 all out in 40.1 overs on the first day of the opening Test.

Four of Bangladesh's top six batsmen failed to reach double figures in Mirpur, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30.

After captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat on a lively pitch, Bangladesh fell to 60-6 at lunch and were dismissed in the second session.

Rabada, fellow seamer Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece for South Africa.

Mulder removed Shadman Islam for a duck when he edged to captain Aiden Markram at slip with his fourth ball.