Maiden Bangladesh-England T20 series begins Thursday

Bangladesh were squarely beaten the last time they faced England in a Twenty20 International. It was a group-stage match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the Tigers suffered an eight-wicket drubbing against the English side in the UAE.

Despite the harrowing defeat, it was a memorable match for Bangladesh as it ended their near 14-year wait of playing a T20 against England.

About one and a half years after that match, Bangladesh is now one day away from ending another wait, playing their maiden bilateral T20 series against England.