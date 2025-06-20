Bangladesh's lead over Sri Lanka nears 200

Bangladesh edged ahead of Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test in Galle on Friday, extending their lead to 187 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The visitors finished at 177-3 after a strong partnership of 68 between opener Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

All-rounder Milan Rathnayake dismissed Shadman for 76 but veteran campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim, fresh off a first-innings century, joined his captain to steady the innings.

The duo put on an unbroken 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put their side in the driver's seat heading into the final day.