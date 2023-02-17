Bangladesh batters must practice as modern T20 demands: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza believes the local cricketers must practice according to the need of modern T20 games to improve their skill and effectiveness in the game.

Mashrafe, the most successful captain in Bangladesh history, was close to win his fifth Bangladesh Premier League title as captain but failed marginally as his side Sylhet Strikers lost to Comilla Victorians in the final of the ninth edition of the tournament by three wickets on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mashrafe played an instrumental role to form the new franchise of Sylhet, who showed impressive performance throughout the tournament to finish as the top side in the group stage, and the team was built basically with some quality local players but their foreign recruitment was rather weak.