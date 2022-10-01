“Not looking after the girls is our fault”

While answering the queries of the journalists he said, “Girls have been playing well for a long time. We are not watching, not observing them, that is our failure. They have become champions of the World Cup Qualifiers. They had done it earlier, played in the World Cup, became champions of the Asia Cup. They have playing well consistently."

Regarding the win against Thailand, Nazmul said, “Feeling great. If we look at the world ranking Bangladesh is perhaps on ninth. Then there are Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and Zimbabwe. These teams are very close. As they are very close in terms of quality and as they played last World Cup, they are tough competitors for us. So, I was anxious, this would be a very tough match. But way our girls played with confidence, it felt really great.”