Bangladesh facing innings defeat after S Africa onslaught

Bangladesh were 43-4 and staring at a likely innings defeat against South Africa on Thursday with a 373-run deficit at day three tea of the second Test in Chattogram.

The hosts were all out for 159 in the second session and put straight back in to bat by the Proteas, who made 575-6 declared in their first innings and lead the two-match series 1-0.

Home skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was alone at the crease on 13 after Zakir Hasan was trapped for a stumping off Senuran Muthusamy in the last ball before the break for seven.