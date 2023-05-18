Afghanistan to arrive for one-off Test on 10 June

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start from 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The itinerary announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday confirmed this, reports BSS.

The Afghanistan national cricket team will reach Dhaka on 10 June, it said.

There will be a break for the Eid-ul-Azha following the Test match. The visitors will depart for India to play a one day international (ODI) series during the time of the break.