Afghanistan to arrive for one-off Test on 10 June

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start from 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The itinerary announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday confirmed this, reports BSS.
The Afghanistan national cricket team will reach Dhaka on 10 June, it said.
There will be a break for the Eid-ul-Azha following the Test match. The visitors will depart for India to play a one day international (ODI) series during the time of the break.
The Afghanistan national cricket team is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 1 July for three ODIs and two T20 Internationals.
All of the three ODIs will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 5, 8 and 11 June. The two T20Is are scheduled to be held on 14 and 16 June respectively. The T20Is will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan were scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in this tour. However while the number of ODIs remain same, one Test and one T20I match were scrapped at the request of the Afghan cricket board.
Afghanistan visited Bangladesh last year for the last time to play three ODIs, which were the part of ICC ODI Super League. Bangladesh won that series by 2-1. The two teams also played a two-match T20 International series, which was drawn.