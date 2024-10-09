Root becomes England’s top test run-scorer in strong reply to Pakistan

Joe Root scored an unbeaten half-century to overtake Alastair Cook as England’s leading run-scorer in test cricket and guide the team to 232-2 at lunch on the third day of their opening match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Root began the day on 32 not out, needing a further 39 runs to eclipse Cook’s tally of 12,472, and the former captain eased to his target with an on-drive for four off Aamer Jamal before soaking up loud applause from the travelling English fans.