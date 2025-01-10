BPL
Durbar Rajshahi beat Khulna Tigers as Ryan Burl shines
Durbar Rajshahi beat Khulna Tigers by 28 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday in Sylhet.
It was Rajshahi's second win in BPL in five matches, while Khulna’s second defeat in three matches.
Rajshahi batted first and scored 178 for five, with Burl scoring 48 off 29 balls. He hit seven fours and a six.
Yasir Ali supported him with 41 off 25 balls, and Akbir Ali also did well with 21 off nine balls.
They could have scored a bigger total but their middle-order slowed down the progress in the middle overs.
Nasum Ahmed was the standout bowler for Khulna, taking 2 for 20 in his three overs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Nawaz picked up a wicket each.
Khulna lost early wickets and failed to offer a tough challenge to the Rajshahi bowling attack.
Afif Hossain top-scored with 33, while Mohammad Naim scored 24. Taskin Ahmed, Sohag Gazi, and Ryan Burl took two wickets each for Rajshahi.