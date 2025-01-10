Durbar Rajshahi beat Khulna Tigers as Ryan Burl shines

Durbar Rajshahi beat Khulna Tigers by 28 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday in Sylhet.

It was Rajshahi's second win in BPL in five matches, while Khulna’s second defeat in three matches.

Rajshahi batted first and scored 178 for five, with Burl scoring 48 off 29 balls. He hit seven fours and a six.