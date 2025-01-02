BPL
Taskin’s record-breaking bowling show power Rajshahi to win over Dhaka
Taskin Ahmed produced a spell for the ages as Durbar Rajshahi defeated Dhaka Capitals by seven wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.
Dhaka batters had no clue against Taskin who bagged seven for only 19 runs— the best bowling figures in BPL’s history.
While making the record, Taskin took four wickets in his first three overs. When returning to bowl the last over of the innings, he bagged three more wickets conceding only two runs.
He struck early, dismissing Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan in quick succession to reduce Dhaka to 14 for 2.
Despite efforts by Stephen Eskinazi, 46 off 29, and Shahadat Hossain, 50 off 41, Dhaka struggled to recover against Taskin's precision.
The pacer returned in the death overs to claim three more wickets, restricting Dhaka to 174 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.
Taskin's remarkable figures surpassed Mohammad Amir’s 6 for 18 in 2020, making him the standout bowler in BPL history and earning him the Player of the Match award.
While chasing, Rajshahi lost quick wickets but captain Anamul Haque led the chase with a 73 off 46 balls. He hit a fifty in the previous match for Rajshahi too.
Anamul found an able partner in Ryan Burl, who smashed an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls. The duo added an unbeaten 106-run stand for the fourth wicket, which ensured the win for them with 11 balls to play.
Dhaka’s bowlers struggled to make an impact, with Mustafizur Rahman and Alauddin Babu picking up one wicket each. Mukidul Islam was expensive, conceding 37 runs in just 3.1 overs.