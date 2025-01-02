Taskin’s record-breaking bowling show power Rajshahi to win over Dhaka

Taskin Ahmed produced a spell for the ages as Durbar Rajshahi defeated Dhaka Capitals by seven wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Dhaka batters had no clue against Taskin who bagged seven for only 19 runs— the best bowling figures in BPL’s history.

While making the record, Taskin took four wickets in his first three overs. When returning to bowl the last over of the innings, he bagged three more wickets conceding only two runs.