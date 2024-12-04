Windies victory a big achievement: Taskin
Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed termed the victory against West Indies in the second Test as a big achievement for them by stating that even some big teams in the past struggled in this condition.
The second Test victory by 101 runs helped them draw the two-match series. Bangladesh lost the first Test by 201 runs.
"This is a big achievement as we are able to draw the Test series, considering the fact that in their own condition a lot of big teams struggled against them," Taskin said after the match.
The lanky fast bowler played an important role in a historical achievement by taking 11 wickets in two matches. The performance earned him the man of the series award. He in fact shared the Man of the Series award with West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales, who took 10 wickets.
The victory also ended Bangladesh's five-match losing streak that started following their historical series victory against Pakistan.
Taskin said that Bangladesh are now relieved to get out of the tough times.
"In both the games here I tried to give my level best and was rewarded with the man of the series, but hopefully there's more to come. It's a sigh of relief that we can come back to winning mode now," he said.
Taskin's shoulder issue in the past forced him to take a break from Test cricket. He said it was a tough moment for him to keep him away from Test cricket, but he is now happy to be back in the business with full confidence.
"I was trying hard to come back to Test cricket. My shoulder issue forced me to take a break. Now it's better than before. Hopefully I will achieve more in the coming days," he said.