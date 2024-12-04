Windies victory a big achievement: Taskin

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed termed the victory against West Indies in the second Test as a big achievement for them by stating that even some big teams in the past struggled in this condition.

The second Test victory by 101 runs helped them draw the two-match series. Bangladesh lost the first Test by 201 runs.

"This is a big achievement as we are able to draw the Test series, considering the fact that in their own condition a lot of big teams struggled against them," Taskin said after the match.