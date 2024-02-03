Young Tigers denied U19 WC semifinal spot after 5-run defeat to Pakistan
Bangladesh Under-19 team's semifinal hopes were shattered after suffering a heartbreaking 5-run defeat to Pakistan in the last match of the Super Sixes of the Youth World Cup at Benoni today.
The Young Tigers came to the game, which turned out to be virtual quarterfinal, knowing that they have tough task at hands to confirm their semifinal berth. With Pakistan holding the edge due to net run rate, Bangladesh knew they would have to win it by big margin.
Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon shared eight wickets between them evenly to dismiss Pakistan for just 155 in 40.4 overs, making the calculation easier.
Bangladesh thereafter needed to gun down the target in 38.1 overs to eclipse Pakistan's net run rate but as disappointing as it was that they were eventually skittled out for 150 in 35.5 overs.
Pakistan's Ubaid Shah wrecked havoc on Bangladesh batting line up, claiming 5-44 in his 10 overs.
From Super Six Group 1, India and Pakistan now confirmed the semifinal. Both of the teams earned eight points but India topped the group based on superior net run rate. From Group 2, Australia and South Africa moved to the last four stage.
Bangladesh put Pakistan into bat first but openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan added 37 runs. However the young Tigers quickly bounced back into the game thanks to Borson and Jibon. Together they removed the openers with Borosn making the breakthrough, removing Shamyl for 19.
Jibon got the better of Shahzaid after he made 26.
Jibon and Borosn then in joint-venture scythed down the Pakistan's middle order before Arafat Minhas resisted. His 40 ball-34 was key in helping the side propel past 150 runs mark. Ali Asfand was the other notable scorer with 19.
Jibon ended with 4-24 after bowling 10 overs while Borson grabbed 4-24 in eight overs.
With needing just little over four runs per over, Bangladesh sniffed a chance. But that was severely dented by Ubaid Shah who removed both openers-Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (4) and Jishan Alam (19) to put Pakistan on frontfoot.
Ali Raza who bagged 3-44, gave him the support in dismantling the Bangladesh middle order before the resistance came from No. 10 batter Borson. With Bangladesh at 127-9, Borosn and Maruf Mridha playing cautiously to give the side a ray of hope. However as Borosn hit a six to take the score to 150, Bangladesh again sensed a chance, which was shattered when Mohammad Zeeshan clean bowled Maruf Mridha to deny the Tigers' semifinal.
Shihab James was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 26 while Borson was not out on 21. Chowdhury Rizwan made 20. Bangladesh now would play the playoffs match.