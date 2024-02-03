Young Tigers denied U19 WC semifinal spot after 5-run defeat to Pakistan

Bangladesh Under-19 team's semifinal hopes were shattered after suffering a heartbreaking 5-run defeat to Pakistan in the last match of the Super Sixes of the Youth World Cup at Benoni today.

The Young Tigers came to the game, which turned out to be virtual quarterfinal, knowing that they have tough task at hands to confirm their semifinal berth. With Pakistan holding the edge due to net run rate, Bangladesh knew they would have to win it by big margin.

Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon shared eight wickets between them evenly to dismiss Pakistan for just 155 in 40.4 overs, making the calculation easier.