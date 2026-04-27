Who really represents Bangladesh at the ICC and ACC — Tamim or Aminul?

Rumours, speculation and competing interpretations have once again stirred debate on social media. This time the question is: who is Bangladesh’s representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC) — Tamim Iqbal or Aminul Islam? Why does the ICC website still list Aminul as a member of the Board of Directors, and not Tamim?

Interestingly, not only at the ICC but also on the Executive Board list of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), led by Mohsin Naqvi, Aminul Islam is still shown as Bangladesh’s representative. Even three weeks after the change at the top of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), both organisations’ websites continue to display Aminul in that role.

Yet at the first meeting of the BCB’s ad hoc committee, president Tamim Iqbal was nominated as the board’s representative to both the ICC and ACC — which is standard practice.

In both bodies, the heads of member boards usually serve as their countries’ representatives on the boards of directors and normally attend meetings themselves, unless a specially nominated delegate attends in exceptional circumstances. Both organisations also hold conferences of chief executives (CEC), attended by the CEOs of member boards.

So why, despite Tamim becoming BCB chief, do the ICC and ACC websites still show Aminul as Bangladesh’s representative? And how can he still technically remain an executive board member of both bodies?