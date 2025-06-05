Shanto to lead Bangladesh in Test for another year

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday extended Najmul Hossain Shanto's tenure as captain for the Test team for another year.

And allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue as the vice-captain, the BCB said in a press release.

"Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been retained as Bangladesh's Test captain for another year, continuing in the leadership role he assumed in 2024," the release said.