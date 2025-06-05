Ebadot returns to Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka Test series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with fast bowler Ebadot Hossain returning to the fold after nearly two years.

Ebadot, who used to be considered as the vital cog in Bangladesh team, last played for the national side in July, 2023 before being ruled out with a knee injury which needed surgery.

He returned to competitive cricket last year after recovering from the injury with a match of National Cricket League (NCL). He then played some matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) before playing for Bangladesh against the visiting New Zealand A team.

Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das also returned to the squad after missing Bangladesh's last Test series against Zimbabwe at home.

Liton was not included to the squad for Zimbabwe Tests to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.