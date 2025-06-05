Ebadot returns to Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka Test series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with fast bowler Ebadot Hossain returning to the fold after nearly two years.
Ebadot, who used to be considered as the vital cog in Bangladesh team, last played for the national side in July, 2023 before being ruled out with a knee injury which needed surgery.
He returned to competitive cricket last year after recovering from the injury with a match of National Cricket League (NCL). He then played some matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) before playing for Bangladesh against the visiting New Zealand A team.
Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das also returned to the squad after missing Bangladesh's last Test series against Zimbabwe at home.
Liton was not included to the squad for Zimbabwe Tests to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
Bangladesh drew the two-match Test series with Zimbabwe 1-1. The selectors also retained Anamul Haque Bijoy who replaced Zakir Hasan for the second Test against Zimbabwe. Alongside him, left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam also got a call up for the second Test but was benched.
The selectors, however, didn't retain Tanvir for the Sri Lanka Test series. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan were other two players who were left out.
Pacer Nahid Rana who didn't play the second Test against Zimbabwe due to his stint with PSL, came back to the side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka marks the beginning of Bangladesh's journey in the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
The first Test will be played in Galle from 17 June, while the second match is scheduled to commence in Colombo on June 25. The Bangladesh team will depart for Sri Lanka on 13 June.
Bangladesh Test Squad for Sri Lanka Tour:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain) Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Syed Khaled Ahmed.