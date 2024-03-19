Mushfiqur ruled out of Tests against Sri Lanka

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury, the cricket board said Tuesday.

The two-Test series, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, begins on Friday in Sylhet.

Mushfiqur, Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests with 5,676 runs in 88 matches, was injured during Monday's four-wicket win, in the third one-day international against the visitors in Chattogram.