ICC World Cup: Warner beats Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 runs mark

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs -- 2,278 -- in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner, 36, has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia's key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.