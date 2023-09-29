Cricket

Shakib suffers ankle injury

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al HasanProthom Alo

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is not taking part in the team’s first warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 owing to an injury he suffered the previous day.

Shakib hurt his right ankle while playing football during a practice session on Thursday. The injury has put his participation in Bangladesh’s second warm-up match against England on 2 October in doubt as well.

In Shakib’s absence, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is captaining the side.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is captaining the team against Sri Lanka in the warm-up match
Prothom Alo
Bangladesh’s first match in the World Cup will be against Afghanistan in Dharamshala on 7 October.

In the day’s match, Bangladesh have been sent to bowl first. Sri Lanka have reached 195-5 after 38 overs. Mahedi Hasan has picked three wickets.

