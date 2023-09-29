Bangladesh sent to bat first in WC warm-up against SL

Bangladesh have been sent to bowl first by Sri Lanka in their first practice match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India on Friday.
The excitement for the World Cup has taken a backseat in Bangladesh as the country’s cricket fans are more intrigued by the non-selection of Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup squad and the drama that has followed the shock omission.
The conflicting statements from Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan have divided the country’s cricket fans and the drama seems far from being over.
While the people are still busy figuring out who was the person at fault for the entire debacle, Bangladesh will play their first match since landing in India against Asian rivals Sri Lanka.
As it’s a practice match, either teams have not named an XI, meaning any member of their 15-man squad can come out to bat or bowl.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is captaining Bangladesh in the match.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka