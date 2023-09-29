Bangladesh sent to bat first in WC warm-up against SL

Bangladesh have been sent to bowl first by Sri Lanka in their first practice match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India on Friday.

The excitement for the World Cup has taken a backseat in Bangladesh as the country’s cricket fans are more intrigued by the non-selection of Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup squad and the drama that has followed the shock omission.